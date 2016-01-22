Missing Clay HS student found behind Hampton Inn on Navarre Ave.

The Lucas County Sheriff's Office says the Clay HS student who went missing after school on Friday has been found.

Police say the student was found behind the Hampton Inn on Navarre Ave. He was taken to the hospital to get checked out, but appeared to be in good health.

A detective is looking into the incident to determine if any charges should be filed, or if any changes to policy should be made.

Sixteen different crews assisted in the search, including crews from Oregon Police, Toledo Police, Lucas County Sheriff and the State Parks.

Police say the student didn't get on the bus after school on Friday.

WTOL 11 was told that he is blind and deaf, and was not dressed for the weather.

