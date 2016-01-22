OSHP looks for unknown vehicle involved in NB I-75 injury crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is now investigating a Friday night crash on northbound I-75, near mile marker 166.

The Findlay Post says it was a two-car hit skip injury crash and occurred at about 5:54 p.m. I-75 was shutdown for several hours, but is currently back open.

OSHP says a 2004 Kia Amanti, driven by 19-year-old Brooke B. Strable of Celina, Ohio, and an unknown possibly white tractor/cab commercial vehicle hauling a white box trailer were traveling northbound on Interstate 75. According to the preliminary investigation and witnesses, the Kia was traveling in the right lane and the unknown commercial vehicle was traveling in the left lane. The commercial vehicle attempted to change lanes and forced the Kia off the right side of the road. The Kia then re-entered the roadway and made contact with the unknown commercial vehicle. The Kia then traveled back off the right side of the roadway coming to rest in a ditch. The unknown commercial continued from the scene.

OSHP says the damage to the commercial vehicle may be in the area of the right side trailer tires. The description of the commercial vehicle is a white box type trailer and possibly a white tractor/cab.

Strable was wearing her safety belt at the time of crash and was transported by Hanco EMS to Blanchard Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

The Findlay Post was assisted at the scene by Hanco EMS and Allen Township Fire Department. Dick’s Towing towed the vehicle from the scene.

If you have any information that could help identify the commercial vehicle and/or driver involved, you are asked to call the Findlay Patrol Post at 419-423-1414.

No citations have been issued at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

