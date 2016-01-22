Report: Heart failure deaths rise after previous decline

A new report shows that heart failure deaths declined from 2000 to 2012, but have been on the rise from 2012 to 2014. Dr. Gopi Upamaka, Cardiologist and Director of Heart Failure at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, says the findings have to do, in part, with the aging population.

"Heart failure is a disease that, in general, is rising," said Dr. Upamaka. "Heart failure is also a disease of the elderly. So as the population of the United States is getting older and older, we anticipate more patients with high blood pressure; patients who have risk factors for heart disease. There was a steady decline in heart failure deaths from 2000 to 2012; now, the aging population is catching up with us to that point."

The findings reveal that heart failure deaths per 100,000 rose from 81.4 in 2012 to 84.0 in 2014. Dr. Upamaka also says that because of a bigger focus on heart failure, healthcare professionals are more aware of the issue and how to address it.

"Between 2000 and 2012, thereabouts, there has been considerable advances in the management of heart failure," he said.

For example, key treatments in heart failure, such as heart health management and risk identification, were nearly non-existent prior to 2000.

"Our challenge in the medical field, in the cardiology field, has been to see if we can try to identify patients early on," said Dr. Upamaka.

Because stages 3 and 4 heart failure have less treatment options as the patients age, medical experts say it's important to take control of your heart health early on in life.

"Proper management of your risks for heart attack: no smoking, controlling your blood pressure, controlling diabetes, especially if you have risk factors like a family history," said Dr. Upamaka. "Please go see your doctor and get your blood pressure checked and make sure you're not at risk for having a heart attack."

Speaking with your physician regularly about heart health is key for heart failure identification.

"Getting a yearly physical, unless you have a significant family history, by the age 30, you should start thinking about what your cardiovascular risks are going to be moving forward," Dr. Upamaka said.

The American Heart Association indicates that the number of people diagnosed with heart failure is expected to increase from the current 5.7 million to almost 8 million by 2030.

