Ohio Attorney General tours Lucas County DART office

According to the Ohio Attorney General's Office, three people die every week in Toledo due to a heroin related overdose.

In Lucas County, there is a program unlike any other in the state to battle the heroin epidemic here. Which is why Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine visited Toledo Friday, to observe Lucas County's approach to fighting this drug problem.

The Lucas County Sheriff's Department instituted their Drug Abuse Response Team or DART a year and a half ago. And in that time, the program has become the model and pilot program for the entire state.

"We can not arrest our way out of this heroin problem," said DeWine.

With an estimated 10,000 people with a heroin addiction in Toledo alone, putting them all in prison is not the answer. Which is why Sheriff John Tharp began the DART program.

DART officers make contact with addicts immediately after an overdose, and establishes a relationship with them and their families, building trust with the addicts, and helping them find treatment facilities.

"When a Sheriff's Deputy comes out, it kind of reaffirms that, yeah your life has merit and it has value and I'm here to help you," said DeWine. "And that's something really, really different."

The Attorney General, after meeting with DART officers, then sat down with a group of men who were some of the first people to be helped by the program. While using, they felt law enforcement would simply arrest them and put them in prison. But the new holistic approach to dealing with addiction has shown these men that law enforcement truly is here to serve, as well as protect.

Recovering addict Matt Bell would like to see the DART program expand statewide, and perhaps even nationally.

"I 100 percent believe that more programs like this will help, no doubt," said Bell. "There is not enough help out there. And anything like this, I think is a good start, but there needs to be more."

The people that DART helped recover from their addiction have now begun to work with law enforcement, turning attention to the dealers who were pushing the drugs.

It's a progressive step that DeWine hopes can make a real difference in the fight against the current heroin epidemic.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.