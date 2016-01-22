New body scanners put Wood County Jail on technological leading edge

The Wood County Jail is going high tech when it comes to booking inmates. A new body scan will be able to determine if inmates are bringing in any contraband to the facility.

For instance, if an inmate has swallowed a balloon containing drugs, it will show up on the scan. The same thing goes for weapons, be it a gun or a knife. If an inmate tries to smuggle one into the jail in a hidden part of the body, it will show up on the scan.

"We're being proactive. We really don't have much of a problem with things coming into the jail that shouldn't be here. But we want to be proactive. We book and release four thousand inmates a year," said Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn.

The scanner cost $118,000. No taxpayer dollars were spent on the equipment. Money came from a commissary fund. That's income from items-such as toiletries that are sold to inmates by the county while they are behind bars.

"We're on the leading edge. Right now there are three other counties in the state of Ohio that have one across the state and there are different prison systems to put them in. This is the direction jails are heading to around the country," said Sheriff Wasylyshyn.

If an inmate gets caught bringing in contraband they can expect to spend even more time in the Wood County Jail and be charged with a third degree felony.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.