Coast Guard rescues two fishermen on ice floe in Lake Erie near Catawba Island

A good Samaritan pilot spotted two fishermen, shown in this photo as the small dark spot near the crack in the ice, stranded on an ice floe in Lake Erie near Catawba Island, Jan. 22, 2015. The men were unaware that the ice had shifted and they were strand

The Coast Guard rescued two fisherman stranded on an ice floe in Lake Erie near Catawba Island Friday.

The names of the men are not being released at this time.

The Coast Guard says around 2 p.m. a good Samaritan flying a plane over Lake Erie spotted the two fishermen and immediately called.

A rescue crew aboard a 20-foot airboat launched from Coast Guard Station Marblehead and rescued the two men.

The men said they did not know they were on an ice floe drifting away from land.

The Coast Guardsmen then took the two fishermen, who were in good condition, back to Catawba Island State Park.

The Coast Guard says ice in most areas of the eastern Great Lakes is still newly-formed and may be dangerous to venture out onto.

When planning a trip out onto the ice, the Coast Guard encourages people to always remember the acronym I.C.E.:

Intelligence - know the weather and ice conditions, know where you are going, and know how to call for help. Never go out alone.

Clothing - have the proper clothing to prevent hypothermia. Wear a waterproof exposure suit and a life jacket.

Equipment - have the proper equipment. Carry a cellular phone or marine band radio in a waterproof container so that you can call for help if needed.

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.