Only On 11: State planning to call 15 witnesses in inappropriate touching trial

A local doctor accused of inappropriately touching a patient during an exam faced a judge on Friday, less than a month before his trial is set to begin.

Dr. Jake Heiney was in the courtroom for a pre-trial hearing where it was learned the state plans to call more than 15 witnesses in the trial and that it could take as long as a week and a half.

Heiney is an orthopedic surgeon with two practices, one in Sylvania and one in Michigan.

Since being charged, Heiney has been able to continue to work with supervision while dealing with patients.

Heiney has been charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct in Michigan and two counts of gross sexual imposition, stemming from his Sylvania practice.

The Lucas County Prosecutors Office says the alleged incidents in Sylvania are sexual in nature and involve the inspection of parts of the body not associated with the victims' orthopedic surgery.

At the hearing, the defense asked that the word 'victim' not be used in the trial and the judge agreed.

"Sometimes in cases like this, defendants do ask that the state be precluded from using that word 'victim' in opening statements and during the trial because, even in a case like this where the presumption of guilt is strong, the defendant still has a presumption of innocence," said Lindsay Navarre, assistant Lucas County prosecutor.

The trial is scheduled for Feb. 17, but on Friday the defense presented the state with a heavy box of evidence that the state will now have to go through before the trial.



Doctor Heiney has plead not guilty to the charges he faces here and in Michigan.

