Only On 11: Pregnancy could keep mother accused of killing her son from appearing in court

A mother accused of killing her infant son went in front of a judge Friday, but her attorneys are not sure if she will be present for her next court hearing.

Ariana Cannon, 20, is right now just days away from delivering a child. Her due date was a topic of conversation at Friday's court hearing, along with her records from CSB.

A very pregnant Cannon was treated like any other person in custody. Her hands shackled together, the entire time in the courtroom.

The 20-year-old mother was charged with aggravated murder last August. Toledo police say she brought her 6-month-old son Carsyn to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to court documents baby Carsyn had a skull fracture and a fractured leg. Investigators say the injuries were not the result of an accident.

But it's now Cannon's current pregnancy that could hold up the trial.

"It's fairly rare that we have a suspect who is pregnant, in custody, during the proceedings. That does create a bit of a delay in the proceedings because we want to make ensure that she is medically fit to appear in court and also that the child is going to be delivered safe and sound," said Frank Spryszac, assistant Lucas County prosecutor.

Cannon's next court date is scheduled for February 5. Her attorneys discussed having their client sign a waiver, which would allow proceedings to go on if she is in the hospital delivering her baby that day.

Since Cannon is in custody, Children Services will be involved once the child is born.

