TSA students head to NYC to perform in Carnegie Hall Honors Orchestra, Concert Band

Front entrance of Toledo School for the Arts

Three Toledo students will head to New York City to play at Carnegie Hall in February.

Each student was selected after an audition process from hundreds of contestants vying for a seat in the Carnegie High School Honors Orchestra or Concert Band.

Violinists Pilar Athaide-Victor, Cole Habekost and oboist Isabel Wening are all students of Toledo School for the Arts and among those chosen from around the world to participate in the prestigious musical groups.

The concert series was developed to showcase talent in high school performers.

Athaide-Victor is making his third trip to play and was also chosen as Principal Viola in 2015.

TSA's Kendal Smith, a trombonist, was named First Runner Up.

All students perform with various groups through TSA and rehearse additionally through the arts programs included in the school curriculum.

TSA is an award-winning charter school that serves over 650 students from over 20 districts with a focus on intensive art instruction coupled with college preparation. The school teaches grades 6 - 12 and is tuition free.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.