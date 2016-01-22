Schmucker's Restaurant donates to Cherry Street Mission on National Pie Day

A Toledo restaurant famous for their homemade pies and delicious food will use National Pie Day as an opportunity to give back.

On Saturday, Jan. 23, the family-owned Schmucker's Restaurant will donate $1 for every pie or piece of pie sold to the Cherry Street Mission Ministries. This marks the third year the restaurant has initiated this donation.

"The community has been so supportive of our family over the years. This is our way of giving back to the community and supporting a local organization such as Cherry Street Mission Ministries. We couldn't think of a better day than on National Pie Day to help their cause," said owner Doug Schmucker.

Cherry Street Mission Ministries was founded in 1947 to provide shelter, clothing, housing - transitional and permanent, and food to the homeless in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan. The Ministry also provides vocational training, GED courses and case management.

Schmucker's Restaurant is located at 2103 N. Reynolds Road in Toledo.

