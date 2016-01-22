Ohio Association of Realtors: 2015 sales topped those in 2014

The Ohio Association of Realtors reported an increase in sales in 2015 compared to 2014 with the average price posting a 3.8 percent gain.

In 2015, home sales were at a 9.6 percent increase from the annual rate in 2014. The average sales price in 2015 was $155,247 compared to 2014 at $149,560. Sales in December 2015 rose 11.4 percent from sales in November 2015 - making December the highest level in one month since the report was created in 1998.

"The Ohio housing market displayed tremendous resiliency throughout 2015, posting increased sales activity and gains in average pricing each and every month compared to the same period a year earlier," said Sara Calo, OAR President. "Overall, we've seen a re-emergence of a strong, stable housing sector across Ohio - a positive development for current and would-be home owners."

