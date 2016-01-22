Toledo Matters podcast highlights interesting stories of innovative people

Creators of Toledo Matters podcast joined Amanda Fay Friday morning to discuss their goal of shedding light on influential people innovating and making it happen in the Glass City.

“We try to have a guest on every episode. Sometimes it’s somebody that most people would have heard about; sometimes it’ll be somebody nobody’s really heard about, but they should know more about,” said one of the creators, Bob Tucker.

Nathan Lewis has lived in Toledo since 2000. Lewis got involved in the project after schooling in sound engineering and design in Ontario.

“It’s been getting so much better in the last few years – there’s so much going on,” he said.

The podcast can be accessed on iTunes, iCloud and online. It started last August when Joe Napoli, President and CEO of the Mud Hens, brought up the idea – one that had occurred to Lewis while he was listening to other podcasts in his car.

“This year, we’re putting out an episode on every other Thursday with a few in between,” said Danny Woodcock.

Napoli is in the next episode.

Toledo Matters featured newly appointed UT President Sharon Gaber as their most recent podcast guest. Before her, Ryan Bunch of the Toledo Arts Commission and Gene Powell of Startup Toledo were heard.

If you’d like to contact the producers, there is a link on their site to nominate people doing positive things around town.

