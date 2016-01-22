ISOH/Impact in Waterville collects donations and supplies for Flint

People in Flint, Michigan still have no idea when their tap water will be safe to drink. Right now you can help aid in their water crisis.

ISOH/Impact a non-profit based in Waterville, OH is asking for your donations. Bottled water, filters that remove traces of lead and finances are needed to send a shipment of supplies to Flint by Tuesday.

"They need that. They're going to appreciate it,” said Lorna Cervantes the administrative assistant with ISOH/Impact. “When we were in our crisis and people stepped up and helped out from all of the outside communities. We appreciated all of that."

Toledoans are familiar with a different type of water crisis. In 2014, residents were told for three consecutive days not to drink the water due to toxic algae that made it unsafe to consume.

ISOH/Impact officials ask people to imagine if their children were permanently hurt as a result of the drinking water supply.

It’s a scenario playing out now in Flint where lead was detected in the city’s drinking water.

“Really scary situation,” said Cervantes. “I'm a mom and I can't even imagine knowing that my children have been put in a predicament that we had no control over."

Cervantes said Toledo does have control over how much of an impact the city can make in Michigan.

“I know the people of Flint are going to be so thankful that people in towns far away are stepping up and helping out,” she said.

Donations are being accepted at the Huntington Center in addition to Tireman locations in Toledo, Findlay and Monroe, MI. ISOH/Impact officials say monetary donations are tax-deductible.

Large donations of bottled water can be dropped off at the ISOH/Impact Distribution Center located at 905 Farnworth, Waterville.

“Water is just a part of something that is an everyday, you should have it - not even a question. Not in our country,” said Cervantes.

To learn more about how to help call 419-878-8548 or visit ISOH/Impact online.

Bottled water for Flint will also be collected at the Toledo Walleye games the weekend of Jan. 22.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.