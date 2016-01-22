Child hit by car in north Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

BREAKING

Child hit by car in north Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A child was hit by a car in north Toledo Friday morning.

Police responded to the scene at East Manhattan Boulevard and Jeannette Avenue.

The boy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene has been cleared.

WTOL will update this story with new information as it becomes available.

