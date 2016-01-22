Wine Tasting Series starts at the Toledo Zoo

Would you like to sip wine with the polar bears? Now's your chance!

A wine tasting series begins Friday at the Toledo Zoo.

The Arctic Encounter Exhibit will have a variety of wines to be sampled from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. complemented by hors d'ouevres and live music.

You must be at least 21 years old to attend. A photo ID is required.

Wine tasting events are scheduled through spring.

Register online in advance or call 419-385-5721 ext. 6001.

Tickets are $40 (zoo members) and $45 (non-members).

