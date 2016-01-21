Court to likely settle Spencer Twp trustee dispute

The dispute over a deployed soldier who lost his spot on a local board of trustees will have to be settled in court. This follows a trustee's refusal to un-vacate his seat Thursday night.

Shawn Valentine is currently deployed in Cuba. After he left his seat was vacated and D. Hilarion Smith, who lost the November election was put in his place.

The problem is that, according to the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office, the move is illegal. And without resolution at Thursday night's meeting, it looks like the courts will have to settle the dispute.

On Thursday, newly elected trustee Teresa Bettinger made a motion to declare the resolution that vacated Valentine's seat null and void.

But trustee Michael Hood did not second the motion, saying he stood by the decision because he says Valentine did not tell the board he was being deployed.

“When all he had to do was give it back at the beginning, and you wouldn't be here, you wouldn't even be here, I wouldn't be talking to you. But he defiant arrogance is what led us here today. And just as determined as he is to be arrogant, I am just as determined to stand my ground,” Hood said.

Lucas County Prosecutor John Borell says Valentine was not required to give notice of his deployment, although Borell says he did tell the board Valentine was leaving.

And in an email from Valentine to WTOL 11, he says he told the trustees verbally when his deployment became official.

"It's astounding that people would try to throw somebody out of office just because they're serving in active military duty,” said Stephen Hartman, Valentine's attorney.

Borell says he will be filing legal action with the Ohio Supreme Court Friday.

If the county wins, Smith will be removed from the board.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.