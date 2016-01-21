McComb considers three water treatment options for the future

The Village of McComb is looking to the future after dealing with manganese in their water and other water related issues.

You may remember manganese in McComb's water was an issue they dealt with this past summer. The problem was so bad the village handed out water to residents.

Now, the village says they have corrected that issue and are closer to being 100 percent compliant with the EPA.

"We weren't up to code before I admit that. And like I said we're slowly getting there. We're almost got through the list of recommendations and it takes time," said Village Administrator Kevin Siferd.

With those issues behind them, they are considering several options to keep it from ever happening again.

"We're talking to the City of Findlay, we have talked to them about supplying us water," said Siferd.

The village administrator says they're also in talks with the Northwestern Water and Sewer District.

"Them merging with us, taking over the water and waste water plants and running them for us," said Siferd.

The final option is continuing to manage the plant themselves.

For the small village, cost is a concern with all three options.

The village held their first public meeting on their future water plans on Thursday evening, where a number of people weighed in.

"I think the mayor and council have put a lot of work into this and there's different options. And it's good that there's options you weigh either way," said Gary Swain, a resident of McComb.

"Clearly the path of the small town probably, I don't see that they can properly keep up with the EPA regulations and the treatment plant and the sewer plant," said another resident Jim Schroll.

The village hopes to decide on one of the options by February 1.

