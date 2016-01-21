City of Toledo remains prepared for winter ahead

Toledo may not be expecting any snow from the east coast storm, but when it comes to winter city crews are always prepared for the worst.

WTOL 11 asks, ‘What happens to all that salt when it's not needed for the roads?’

So far this season, Toledo’s seen a pretty mild winter and crews have used less than a quarter of the salt supply, but if last year is any indicator, our area is not out of the woods just yet.

“There's never a typical year, I mean, last year was kind of like this and then February we really got hit hard with a lot of snow,” said David Welch, commissioner of Toledo’s Streets, Bridges and Harbor.

He says even though only a small portion of the city’s salt reserve has been used, that doesn't mean it's going to waste.

“We started off the year with about 75,000 tons of salt. We've used about 9,000. But you have to be prepared, and we have February and then March coming up, you never know what you're going to get into,” said Welch.

But even though the mounds are protected, salt still tends to age if it's unused.

“Salt does go kind of bad if it sits for a few years. It's hard and you got to break it up. So when we start a season we use the old assault first, because you want to use it up so you have fresh salt for the next time,” said Welch.

But, regardless of how the season started, crews know February is no time to rest.

“You always have to be on guard because you never know what's going to happen in the next week or the next month… we still got a lot of winter left,” said Welch.

He says to remember that there is a reason the city stocks as much salt as it does every year.

