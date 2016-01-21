Ohio businessman discusses improving police/community relations through diversity

It was billed as a community conversation on how to improve police/community relations.

Ohio businessman Eric Ellis says he came to Toledo Thursday night to talk at Bowsher High School about how to build a community of respect.

He's the author of the book 'Diversity Conversations,' which teaches people how to become critical thinkers when it comes to issues of diversity.

"I think once we recognize that we're diverse, and we're stronger together than we are apart, that we can do some things that revitalize our community," said Ellis, President and CEO of Integrity Development Corporation in West Chester.

His firm specializes in developing diversity, inclusion and respect solutions for businesses, educators and law enforcement.

"I think so often we get mired down into arguing and debating police/community relations, instead of looking at how we find solutions to where we work together effectively," he said.

Effectively because change will never happen unless people build bridges. If you treat people with respect, they will value what you have to say.

"All of us need to recognize that we have prejudices and biases - that's a human condition. As we begin to recognize those, then we can begin to work together to find real solutions," he said.

Ellis' appearance was part of an ongoing community forum called 'Changing Minds, Changing Lives: Combating Racism.'

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.