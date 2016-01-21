Skyway Rec Center officially opens in Oregon

It’s finally time to have some fun at the old Fun Spot now that the Skyway Rec Center is officially open.

The before and after is pretty dramatic, with new flooring replacing the old skating rink floor.

The 17,000-square-foot building currently has four combined basketball and volleyball courts. But the new rec center will not just be open for a good time playing ball. People will be able to rent the center for a wide range of events as well.

The center is currently hosting an adult basketball league.

“Fridays and Saturdays we’re going to try to start some adult open gym time for basketball and volleyball,” said Jesse Speir, Skyway.

