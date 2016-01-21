A familiar face returns as Seneca County's CEO of economic development

A familiar face is back in charge of economic development in Seneca County.



Economic development has been on an upswing for the last few years in Tiffin and Seneca County. One of the main players in that success, David Zak, has returned to SIEDC to continue that work.



For nearly 2 years, David Zak was president and CEO of the Seneca Industrial and Economic Development Corporation.

Under his helm, dozens of new businesses opened in the city of Tiffin or county, and multiple existing companies received grants to expand operations in their current buildings instead of leaving town.

Last August, Zak accepted a position at Tiffin University as the newly created Vice President of Advancement and Economic Development.

While important to the new global focus of the university, Zak says he missed the hands on aspect of his old job, and was approved by the development board earlier this week to return.

"Really, my passion is local economic development and facilitating and helping with a group of people, lead community development and a downtown community standpoint. That is really my sweet spot. So, I think even though economic development was a piece of that job, I really want to do it all day everyday. So that's why I came back to this position," he said.



Zak says many projects are already in the works for 2016, and that he will make those announcements later this year.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.