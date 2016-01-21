Oregon Water Treatment Plant is confident water is safe

Oregon is keeping a close eye on their water treatment plant to make sure the water is safe from lead.

Officials say they are checking the water twice a week for signs of corrosion. In addition to that, they are also treating the water with an anti-corrosive to protect the distribution center from leaching of lead or copper into the water supply.

Superintendent Doug Wagner of the Oregon Treatment Plant said, “Every three years, required by the Ohio EPA, we test for lead and copper in homes who have lead services lines and fixtures that use to have lead in them.”

The City of Toledo uses a similar process in treating their water using chemicals that provide a protective coating on the inside of pipes to protect the water supply from leaching any harmful material.

Wagner said, “Lead leaching comes from water standing in a pipe for a long period of time. Contrary to Flint, where they actually have a corrosive water, we have a stable water. It’s non-corrosive.”

Oregon City Administrator, Mike Beazley said Oregon is on top of any potential risks that could come from lead or any other hazardous materials leaching into the water supply.

"For a problem like this to happen, someone in Flint really had to mess up,” he said. “Systems all across the country deal with this routinely and deal with it well. It’s important to get it right. We find this isn't a big worry to us because we deal with it well.”