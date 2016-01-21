Groups leave March for Life early to beat winter storm

Notre Dame Academy bus on the way to D.C.

Despite looming storms, dozens of young people headed to Washington D.C. to take part in the March for Life – a pro-life walk through the streets of the capital.

With the news of storms headed to the D.C. area, many church youth groups and catholic high schools reconsidered their plans of traveling. But, some are forging ahead.

Notre Dame Academy took two buses on the road carrying a total of 86 students. The Toledo Diocese was originally told they would have 13 buses on the road, before they learned that some groups were pulling out.

Sr. Mary Cannon, Principal of Notre Dame Academy said, “Certainly, safety of our students and staff is primary to us. We are pushing ahead and we will see how it is tomorrow. If for some chance it gets worse quickly, we will leave the city as soon as possible.”

When the group arrived in D.C. they changed course.

A press release was sent out that explained Notre Dame Academy buses would return before the march started.

They will arrive back at NDA this evening.

Students and faculty that attended did participate in an evening prayer service Thursday.

The March for Life was not canceled.

