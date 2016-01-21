Russell Adkins holds to 'The chick fell out of my car' in day 3 of trial

Day three of the Russell Adkins trial saw more witnesses called to the stand by the prosecution including a: forensic anthropologist, investigating officer and the Deputy Coroner.

Adkins stuck with his original testimony of 'the chick fell out of my car' and Doug Kinder, investigator for the prosecutor's office said that Adkins had always maintained that as the truth.

Deputy Coroner and forensic pathologist Dr. Diane Scala-Barnett talked about the original autopsy where the cause of death was ruled as undetermined and explained how the second look after exhumation was different, leading her to determine the actual cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and, in fact, a homicide.

The jurors asked if one blow to the head could have caused the fractures Scala-Barnett indicated on the pictures she brought. Scala-Barnett said there were at least three separate points of impact.

Dr. Scala-Barnett said she might also expect to see broken ribs from tumbling action, and even internal injuries if someone had fallen out of a car. When the prosecution asked her if she saw that in this case, she said 'no.'

The coroner was followed by Julie Saul, forensic anthropologist who also showed the points of impact she found on Dana's skull pointing out three major and one smaller.

Court adjourned Thursday and will recess Friday.

Court resumes on Monday at 8:30 a.m.

