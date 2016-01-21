WTOL 11 Investigates: Are local schools properly prepared for medical emergencies?

New information came to light Thursday on the Woodward High School student who tragically collapsed at school on Wednesday and later died.

WTOL 11 is not releasing her name, but the Lucas County Coroner's office says she was a candidate for a heart transplant.

Grief counselors were there for students Thursday and will be again on Friday after a loss that is certain to leave an impact.

“Well I can tell you that this student at Woodward was a very liked student, very active in the school, very popular in the school, and it's a true tragedy what happened," said Brian Murphy, TPS Chief of Staff.

The coroner's office says the 18-year-old had a condition called cardiomyopathy, where her heart was enlarged and her mitral valve was damaged.

So WTOL 11 asked, 'Are local schools ready for this kind of medical emergency?'

Murphy said there is at least one Automated External Defibrillator (AED) in each of the 50 TPS buildings and a minimum of five to seven people in each building who are trained to use them. Murphy also said state law requires all coaches to be trained.

“We have staff members that are in the area, that are trained to use the machines and trained in CPR and first aid, which most of our people do. Then we are providing the highest security and safety for the kids,” Murphy said.

All Oregon City Schools have at least one AED, with coaches, the athletic director, and school nurses trained to use them.

Maumee Schools have AEDs in every building, as well as in the athletic trainer's office, and 75 staff members currently have American Heart Association training to use them. That includes all coaches and the district nurse.

School district leaders say Clay High School in Oregon has two permanent AEDs and one portable unit. Maumee High has three permanent ones, plus a portable one.

