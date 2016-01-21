New wayfinding signs go up in Tiffin

Managing one way roads while visiting a new city can be confusing at times for some drivers. Which is why the City of Tiffin has rolled out new point of interest signs.

New signs and kiosks are going up around the downtown Tiffin area to help visitors new to town get to where they're going more efficiently.

Nearly a dozen wayfinder signs will be installed at every intersection in downtown Tiffin by Spring. The signs clearly and distinctly show drivers the direction of popular locations around town.

Along with the signs, an informational kiosk, showing a list of downtown shops and restaurants has been installed at courthouse square. Two more kiosks will be installed at Tiffin University and Heidelberg University.

The new signs will replace 40 metal signs sporadically posted around downtown to make the wayfinding process cleaner and easier to follow for visitors.

"We have so many people coming into town right now. We have a lot going on in our downtown, a lot of development, a lot of people coming in for different events that we have going on, like our Jazz Festival or heritage festival," said Amy Reinhart, Executive Director of Main Street Tiffin. "So, this is pretty much going to be for those people coming into town and it will help guide them."

Once all signs are installed this Spring, new parking signs and kiosks will then be installed at all city and county parking lots.

