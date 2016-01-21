Only On 11: Lucas Co. issues new domestic violence CPO cards

The Lucas County Court of Common Pleas Domestic Relations division will start implementing a new tool to help victims of domestic violence and law enforcement.

The court will begin issuing Civil Protection Order (CPO) cards the size of a driver's license, as opposed to multi-page orders that victims would have to carry around at all times.

"We're hoping it'll be used by the police and by the victims to ensure enhanced protection for victims of domestic violence, said Judge David Lewandowski. "It has basic information for victims of domestic violence about their protection orders and the real purpose is so that when a police officer arrives at a domestic call, the person who's protected can show the card, rather than having to bring up the three-page court order. Then the officer can call up on the computer in the squad car details of the protection order."

Along with providing police with a practical way to verify and enforce the orders, Denise Boyer, Coordinator of the Lucas County Domestic Violence Resource Center, says it's also convenient for domestic violence victims.

"If someone' s following them, they can call the police and that would be something they can produce right away at the scene when the officer gets to them," she said. "I think (the victims) will see it as a positive. It's much easier for them to carry, it won't get lost, it won't get torn up. The paperwork gets torn up, it looks pretty bad by the end of two years, so I think it'll be a positive thing for them."

Judge Lewandowski echoed that sentiment.

"You can just carry the card in your wallet or your purse, and then if something happens, and the police have to be called, you can hand them the card, it's got all the basic info," he said. "We're hoping it'll lead to a little bit more rapid response, and a little less 'he said, she said' at the scene."

In 2015 in Lucas County, 836 CPOs were issued, along with numerous other requests for information.

"We had another 264 people that came in and just talked to us about safety planning, resources that are available for victims of domestic violence. Also if whether a CPO was a good idea for them to have or not," said Boyer.

Judge Lewandowski says he first heard of the idea from another Ohio county at a recent judges meeting, and for the price of purchasing a card printing machine, he said it's well worth it for a card that could save someone's lives.

"If you're in a divorce, and you're a victim of domestic violence, you get lots of papers. So for the average person trying to take care of kids and go to work and avoid an incident where they're involved in another domestic violence situation, this is just going to simplify their lives, I hope," said Judge Lewandowski. "You hope that once we issue the order there's no further violence, for a percentage of people though, they're repeat offenders. So this will hopefully give them a little more security that I have in my pocket or my purse or my wallet a card that the police will recognize."

The goal is to start issuing the new CPO cards beginning next week. Right now the court is in the process of notifying all police and sheriff's departments in the area of the change.

