Domestic Violence Resource Center provides services for men, women and children

National statistics show that one in four women will be victims of domestic violence in their lifetime, along with one in eight men.

Eight years ago, thanks to support from Judge David Lewandowski of the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas Domestic Relations Division, a Domestic Violence Resource Center opened in the Family Court building in Downtown Toledo.

The center provides resources and services for women, men, and children experiencing domestic violence in their home including: information, civil protection orders, shelter, advocates, and even diapers and essential items for kids in the home.

Since it's opening, hundreds of thousands of victims have utilized the services.



"The main service is that we provide is civil protection orders," said Coordinator Denise Boyer. "They come in, we interview them for that. But there's also safety planning, we have an advocate there that talks to them again about safety planning, I don't feel like you can ever do enough safety planning. We have resources available, we can call the shelters if they need shelter. We have a lot of resources that we can offer them."

Boyer also indicated that many clients have children that are put in dangerous situations.

"Children who witness violence is one of them - that we refer to for the kids that have witnessed violence in the home," she said. "If there's children in the home, they know there's violence. Kids see more than we think."

Judge Lewandowski says the center's coordinator, Denise Boyer, has been instrumental in helping domestic violence victims in various ways.



"She has helped people leave town and find shelter in some very serious life-threatening situations," he said. "She's acted swiftly and gotten folks into real safety to protect their lives."

All services at the domestic violence resource center are on a walk-in basis; the center is open to the public.

Call 419-213-2700 for more information.

