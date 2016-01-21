Only On 11: TPS participates in ConnectEd pilot program

It's an initiative started by President Barack Obama. And now Toledo is a part of its pilot program.

It’s called ConnectEd and the goal is to get a library card in the hands of every Toledo Public School student.

Toledo is one of 60 communities nationwide to participate in the program.

"Kids can use the resources here in the library, plus electronic resources at home. But ultimately it’s about engaging kids with the library so they can use the library for their imagination and their intellectual growth,” said Jason Kucsma with the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library.

Kucsma, along with Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson and TPS Superintendent Dr. Romules Durant represented our community to Washington D.C. earlier this week. They were part of a panel that discussed hurdles and victories with the program, including the difficulty of actually getting library cards out to every child. Currently 52 percent of kids have a library card. But there are still 48 percent of students this program is trying to connect with.

"The bigger part of the challenge is what do we do once we have all those cards, how do we engage them, how do we engage the teachers and follow up with the schools so they are using those library cards as a resource and the teachers are encouraging the use of those cards," said Kucsma.

The library cards will allow kids to check out books at any public library, as well as their school library. The cards will hopefully help kids realize what the library offers, grow a love for reading and information, and ultimately improve their grades and the district's report card.

"We are able to observe the inventory of books that are going on between the library and school that right now is going unnoticed and track the development of a child that is touching 20 books a year compared to one that is touching five books a year," said Durant.

The goal is to get the remaining 48 percent of TPS students, who currently do not have a library card, one by the end of the school year so that everyone can participate in the summer reading program at all Toledo-Lucas County Public Library locations.

