DOE addresses civil rights issues for African American students in TPS schools

The U.S. Department of Education reached an agreement regarding the availability of resources for African American students in TPS schools in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act - the result of an investigation based on complaints in 2010 from parent groups.

The agreement was reached before the Office of Civil Rights had even completed their investigation and highlights concerns over the disbursement of qualified teachers with higher education, distance learning classes for high school students and K-8 library access across TPS Schools.

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination in programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.

Catherine Lhamon, assistant secretary for civil rights said, "Superintendent Romules Durant's efforts to examine and address racially equitable access to Toledo's resources is critical to all the district's students' academic and long-term success. We applaud and are grateful for his and his board's leadership toward ensuring that all students receive the opportunity our nation's civil rights laws promise them."

Read the OCR letter to the Toledo Public Schools here.

The compliance review by the OCR started in 2010. It stated the district had improved buildings through facility equity plans across TPS Schools (started in 2005) and that programs were being developed to recruit and retain strong leadership for all district schools. The review also indicated that TPS Schools were attempting to provide the same textbooks throughout the district.

Along with these observations, the review also uncovered "a number of potential Title VI compliance concerns" which revolved around equitable access to resources for African American students. The same issues were observed as non-compliant - having experienced teachers with master's degrees, library access for K-8 students and distance learning available for high school students.

Read a copy of the agreement sent by the DOE and see the next steps required of TPS.

As a result, TPS will now post non-discrimination notices informing all members of the school community of their rights and district responsibilities.

There are also guidelines now for student access to libraries, live instruction of distant learning courses and allocation of resources..

"...We look forward to working with the district to ensure that all terms of this agreement are fully and effectively implemented," said Lhamon.

TPS was eager to receive the results and spending over 1,200 hours responding to DOE requests for information and sending a total of 16,000 pages of documents.

Chief of Staff of TPS Schools Brian Murphy said, "I really think that results of the investigation show that regardless of race, socioeconomic background, neighborhood you live in, TPS provides a fair and equitable education to all kids, and we're very happy about that."

OCR's mission is to ensure equal access to education and promote educational excellence throughout the nation through vigorous enforcement of civil rights. OCR is responsible for enforcing federal civil rights laws that prohibit discrimination by educational institutions on the basis of disability, race, color, national origin, sex, and age, as well as the Boy Scouts of America Equal Access Act of 2001.

