Doctor warns about severe respiratory illnesses this season

A local doctor has a warning about the health of your kids - Respiratory viruses, though common this time of year, are currently proving to be extra severe.



"Now, I would say about 95 percent of our sick calls are all respiratory related,” said Dr. Robert Mills with Pediatric Care Associates. “Really, really common in the community right now. Lots of respiratory illness; in coughs and colds and congestion."



A spokesperson for the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department says they have not seen an increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV, a virus that can be serious in babies.

Officials say they have not noticed any specific uptick with pediatric illnesses but cautioned that pediatricians would know more details.

Dr. Mills says parents need to recognize respiratory viral symptoms in their children.



"Some kids may have congestion and cough,” said Dr. Mills. “Maybe someone else has a bad sore throat; maybe somebody else has laryngitis. So depending on the age, it manifests differently according to the age in the family."



Parents with young children should note how easily viruses can spread at schools and daycare.

Dr. Mills says another issue contributing to the problem is secondary infections.



"It seems to be very, very severe this year,” said Dr. Mills. “We have kids that have been admitted now with viral pneumonia and then get a secondary bacteria pneumonia on top of that."



Learn more on how to keep your children healthy this winter here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.