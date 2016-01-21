Swanton teen missing since early January found safe

Swanton police say a missing 16-year-old girl has been located and is safe.

Malana Trautsch had been missing from Swanton since Jan. 2.

Police say she returned to the area on Wednesday, Jan. 20. It's unclear what she was doing during that time or if she was alone.

