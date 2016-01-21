Tharp to update Ohio law enforcement on DART program

An update on the fight against heroin in Lucas County is expected Thursday.

Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp will be in Columbus, leading a discussion with Attorney General Mike DeWine. More than 800 people will attend the event including members of law enforcement across the state will also be there.

Topics to be discussed:

Treating drug overdoses as crime scenes

Using naloxone to save lives

Addressing addiction in jails

Using Ohio's Automated Rx Reporting System to find dealers

Implementing initiatives to combat the crisis.

Tharp with be sharing what he's accomplished with the Lucas County DART program since its creation in 2014. The program started with only one officer but has since expanded.

The program has proven its worth in the area, qualifying for grants and funding. There are also 13 counselors on staff.



After the meeting in Columbus Thursday, DeWine will be in Toledo to meet with members of DART and recovering addicts.

