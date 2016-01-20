Many fired up over deer cull at Oak Openings Preserve

Many passionate people wanted answers about a deer cull underway in Oak Openings Preserve in Swanton Township at a town hall meeting Wednesday night.

A number of people took the meeting as an opportunity to share exactly how they felt.

WTOL 11 spoke with Ron, a resident, who claims the Metroparks were not upfront about the cull and have inaccurate numbers on the deer.

"As a sportsman and as a person who loves the park, I can tell you right now, the deer numbers are lower than their infrared count in 2009," said Ron.

Stephen Madewell, Executive Director of Toledo Area Metroparks, claims the cull is to help manage the deer population.

"As the park district is responsible for managing the natural resources for the state of Ohio that's represented in those park areas, we have an obligation to manage all things within the park district," said Madewell.

The cull is being handled by marksman brought in by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and will stretch over the next three months. The goal is to reduce the amount of deer in both Oak Openings and Wildwood Preserves by about 200.

But Randy Hayes says the Metroparks could have come up with some other ways to manage the population.

"I think there's a lot more efficient, a lot more ways to involve the public to do a cull hunt like this rather than hiring sharpshooters and spending our tax dollars to do something like this, that the taxpayers would do for free," said Hayes.

Still, Madewell says after a lot of consideration this was the best plan.

"It's really not an easy decision. It's something that we have been mindful of and taken our time to put this all together. And everyone has to recognize that we believe this is the responsible thing to do," said Madewell.

