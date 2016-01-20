Banner hung at Bedford HS to honor Hunter Gandee, Sport Illustrated Athlete of the Year

The inspirational story of the Gandee brothers is hard to forget.

On Wednesday, Hunter Gandee was honored once again for carrying his brother Braden on his back a whopping 57 miles to raise awareness for cerebral palsy.

Hunter was honored during a Bedford High School wrestling tournament for being a Sport Illustrated Athlete of the Year.

A banner now hangs in the school's gym to immortalize the honor.

“It's just such an honor, and it's not only for me, it signifies what our school is able to accomplish, what our school is able to do. And the things that they've put around me to help me be successful is the same things they're putting around the other students, and it just really, I think it's a good example of what our school is able to do,” said Hunter.

He says he and his brother are now planning what they want to do next.

