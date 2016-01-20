Only On 11: Governor Kasich discusses the challenges on the campaign trail

With the New Hampshire primary just three weeks away, Ohio Governor John Kasich is campaigning hard.

Some view it as a make or break state for Kasich in his race for the Republican presidential nomination.

Kasich says he need to place well to become a national story.

WTOL 11’s Emilie Voss traveled east to spend the day with Governor Kasich in the Granite State.

ONLY ON 11: Kasich on the campaign trail in New Hampshire

Governor Kasich’s day is jam packed from start to finish. But WTOL 11 wanted to know what has been his biggest challenge since entering the race for GOP nomination.

"I'd say there's been two. One is the constant need to explain to people who you need to raise money from, why you can win. Because if you're not high in the polls then they’re like ‘I'm not going to give him anything, he isn't going to win.’ So you have to really convince people you can do it so that takes a lot of effort. The other is, just like what I've always done, just go one step at a time and try not to get ahead of yourself,” said Kasich.

Though he says it's hard not to think of what could be down the road.

"It'll get ugly before it'll be over,” he said.

And WTOL 11 saw that first hand at a town hall meeting at the Conway Public Library, on the edge of the White Mountain National Forest, when the topic of Vice President was brought up and the Governor made it clear - he's not interested.

"I have to tell you, I have the second best job in the country. The number one job is president. The number two is Governor of Ohio," he said.

And when WTOL 11 asked what has been the most valuable part of the campaign process, Governor Kasich said, “Well I would say just the maturing process. When you face a water crisis in Toledo, or you think you might have Ebola, or you go through a tragic school shooting, what it does is it tempers you. I'm a far better Governor today than I was when I first started. And I hope I will continue to improve."

And of course we couldn't wrap up our day with the Governor without asking him about Donald Trump.

"Well we will see what happens with him. At some point as the field narrows, votes are going to consolidate, so I don't really worry too much about it. Let me take care of my stuff,” he said.

