Local doctor gives input on Governor's prescription medication guidelines

The state of Ohio has had a major issue with addiction to prescription medications and drug related deaths. This has caused Governor John Kasich earlier this month to release guidelines for the prescription of medications related to even acute pain.

“It’s always a red flag when patients come back and ask for more and you don’t see a reason why they need more medication,” said Dr. Shabbir Hashim.

He says in dental procedures there’s a fine line between a patient’s comfort and their safety.

“We need to make sure that the amount of medication we give to the patient is adequate but not too much, because diversion of unused medication can happen,” said Hashim.

He says one of the keys to avoiding abuse is education.

“These are highly addictive medications and we want to make sure that patients also understand that they don’t want to be on these medications any longer than what is necessary,” he said.

The Governor’s Cabinet Opiate Action Team encourages minimum prescriptions and revaluation check points, but stresses these guidelines are intended supplement, not replace clinical judgment.

“We really have to follow the common sense thing – have the patients back and reevaluate the patients whenever you have an uneasy feeling of why should this patient continually need an opioid medication. If it’s an uneasy feeling, you need to follow that up,” he said.

Dr. Hashim says that while the guidelines are logical and followed by most doctors for a long time, they still serve as a helpful reminder for a very serious issue.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.