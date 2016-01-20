Rosa Parks Elementary School collects water for Flint, MI students

Students at Rosa Parks Elementary School continue to pack their hallway with water donations for students in Flint, MI.

The water is being donated to the people of Flint after tests showed the city's water supply is causing elevated levels of lead in children.

“A lot of their students that have had to endure this will have disabilities,” said assistant principal Dr. James Jones.

“They could die from drinking it so I just want them to be safe,” said student Mikehia Shoemaker.

The school is reaching out to the community for donations and many are already answering the call.

“We were in need last year and I can imagine they're worse off than what we were, so we might as well come down and bring water,” said local resident Dana Burch.

The school began collecting donations last Friday and have already exceeded expectation.

Educators say their hearts are filled with joy from seeing the outpouring of support from the community.

“Academics and instructions are key, however, there are other elements to make students feel like they are productive members in society, so they must, we must give back,” said Principal Angels Hickman-Richburg.

The school will be collecting water until the end of February.

If you would like to donate you can drop water off the school Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

