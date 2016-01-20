Dundee HS student collects water for Flint, MI

People all over the country are sending support to the people of Flint, MI in one of the ways they need it most - clean water. Here at home, a Dundee High School student needs your help with a water-donation project.

After hearing about the water contamination in Flint, MI Jack Gizzi, a junior at Dundee, decided he would do more than just feel bad.

"I saw that there was a problem that really needed to be solved and I said 'this school is a charitable one,'" said Gizzi.

Right now the school is collecting donated water, which will then travel all the way to Flint and into the hands of people in need.

"It's really amazing," said Gizzi. "I love seeing how people step up and actually help people around them. And we have a lot more water donated than I thought we would."

And there's more to come says Bryan Schroeder, Dundee High School principal.

"We're expecting a lot more. We're just getting started," said Schroeder. "Some local businesses have been contacting us about when they can come and d rop off large pallets of water. So we're really just starting to coordinate it all, but we're expecting a lot more."

Schroeder says it's rewarding to see his kids thinking about others.

"At the end of the day, it's beyond the ABCs and 123s that we teach kids, it's about giving back and being part of a society that is caring for others," he said. "So we're really excited that our kids are learning how to help others and not just take for themselves."

If you're interested in donating, drop off water at the school's main office by Friday, Jan. 22 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. If you have any question, call the high school at 734-529-7008.

