Pres. Obama: Auto industry back and better than ever

President Barack Obama was in Detroit, MI Wednesday, stirring up the crowd and making his message loud and clear that the auto industry is back and better than ever.

“There’s only one motor city,” he said. “And if you’re looking for the world’s best cars and the workers of those cars, you need to be in Detroit, Michigan.”

The President also spent some time talking about how the federal government is helping Flint, MI with its water crisis. But his primary focused was on the auto bailout of seven years ago.

President Obama took a tour of the North American International Auto Show, where he got a look at the new Chrysler Pacifica, some self-driving cars, and according to the White House press, Toledo made Jeep Wranglers.

After the tour he came to the UAW-GM Human Resources Center to a cheering crowd of a few hundred, most of them union auto workers.

The President said the auto industry in Detroit had flat lined when he took office in 2009, but because of the bailout, which he admits was unpopular, it has come roaring back.

“In exchange for help we demanded responsibility,” he said. “We said that the auto industry would truly have to change, not just pretend like it was changing. The industry retooled, it restructured, management and labor got together to settle your differences, everybody put some skin in the game, everybody sacrificed for the sake and survival of this industry.”

He said he couldn't be prouder of the industry and the auto workers.

“And I placed my bet on you,” he said. “And after visiting auto plants across the mid-west and seeing what you have done first hand, let me tell you, I’d make that same bet any day of the week, because today factories are humming, business is booming, the American auto industry is all the way back, all the way back.”

Right after the speech the president shook hands with the crowd.

President Obama also said in his speech that 640,000 new auto jobs have been created since the bailout and that Detroit and the country have made a comeback.

