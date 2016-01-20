United Way of Greater Toledo offers free tax preparation service

The United Way of Greater Toledo provides a free tax filing service for households with an income of $54K or less.

It is provided through a partnership between United Way and H&R Block and saves families hundreds of dollars each year.

“It’s a great benefit because why spend money that you don’t have to, you know? Keep more money in your pockets. Two-hundred dollars for a tax prep fee is quite a bit,” said Landyn Jordan of United Way.

Volunteers in the building provide tax preparation services covering Lucas, Wood and Ottawa counties.

Services will be available from Feb. 1 – April 18.

Register by calling 211. Tax preparation is available by appointment only.

