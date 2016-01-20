New charge, PTSD treatment for veteran victim of "swatting" incident

Donald “DJ” McGranahan II was first diagnosed with PTSD during his second tour in 2006 and 2007.

A Toledo man with PTSD who was the victim of 'swatting' had the two initial charges against him d ropped.

Army veteran Donald McGranahan, 32, was first charged with inciting panic and obstructing official business stemming from an incident on Labor Day in 2015. That day, a fake 911 call was placed, stating there was a dangerous situation happening inside the home.

"He's afraid, he's got PTSD, and he's afraid to come out," said attorney Jerry Phillips. "(Police) get a call, and this is called 'swatting."

The Toledo Police SWAT team surrounded McGranahan's home, and having done nothing wrong, he eventually surrendered, emerging wearing body armor due to his PTSD. McGranahan was taken into custody.

Invisible Injuries: Fake 911 call leads to Labor Day standoff for vet with PTSD

Wednesday, the case was heard in Toledo Municipal Court, and the charge was changed to misconduct at an emergency.

"(The city) decided he didn't obstruct official business, which was one of the charges, because he has to do an affirmative act for obstructing official business. So the fact that he didn't come out is not an affirmative act and they decided that the first two charges would get dismissed," said Philips. "Then they went back and looked at the statute and found that misconduct in an emergency would be more appropriate, because he failed to come out when he was told to come out on the basis that this was an emergency."

Phillips pointed out that there was no real emergency, and the prosecutor suggested that if McGranahan sought treatment for his PTSD condition, the case could be d ropped.

"He'll go to treatment, we'll bring in the letter showing that he's done the treatment and at the end of six months the case will be dismissed," said Phillips. "And at the end of three months from now, they're going to give him all of his weapons back. They had taken his weapons and they were afraid because of this report that he might be dangerous, he has PTSD, and that might be dangerous."

Phillips will also attempt to get the property damage inflicted upon McGranahan's home reimbursed.

"(The SWAT team) went in, there's holes in the walls, there's some broken windows; his gun safe and his personal safe were both broken into and destroyed," Phillips said. "There are a lot of people who come back from war and who have PTSD and are still entitled to weapons. He has a CCW permit, also."

Phillips said his client is still shaken up from the whole incident and subsequent hearings.

"He gets arrested, he gets this damage done to his property, they take his guns...sure, he should have maybe come out sooner and talked to them sooner," he said. "But still, under those circumstances when, in his situation, 50 police officers (were outside) with guns, it was a bad, bad situation."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.