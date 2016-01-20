Testimonies heard in day 2 of Russell Adkins trial

The trial of Russell Adkins continued in Wood County Wednesday, as testimonies were heard from Roxy Pelow, Dana's best friend at the time. Pelow was with Dana, Adkins and Adkins' ex-wife, Judith Fritz the night of the incident.

Robert Bratton, a former Northwood Police Department detective, was also on the stand as well as a former Rossford police officer and Northwood EMT.

Ronald Billings, Northwood EMT at the time of the incident, reported that Dana's injuries were not consistent with claims made by Russell that she fell out of his truck. When the defense asked Billings if he had reviewed any reports, he said he was going off memory.

Billings also said he kept a record of what had happened for 25 years thinking something would come from this incident. He finally threw it away when he moved.

Next on the stand was Robert Bratton who worked as a detective for the Northwood Police Department who interviewed Adkins that night at the scene.

Bratton said he stopped the night of the incident when he saw something while he was driving and after turning around, realized it was a woman.

He said Adkins changed his story when they brought him in for questioning to one of Dana falling out of his car. He also said Adkins' story was inconsistent with interviews from other people and people at the hospital.

Following Bratton was Fred Gray, a former Rossford police officer.

The defense asked Gray if he looked at Adkins' car the night of the incident. Gray said 'no'. He said that at that time, he was asked to measure skid marks that he observed to be marks from acceleration. The defense proceeded to ask questions as to how he knew the marks were from acceleration.

Roxy Pelow was called up next. She was Dana's best friend at the time of the incident who was in the car with Adkins and Dana that night.

Pelow said that Adkins called her the next day and told her Dana had fallen out of the car and that he had "freaked out" and left her there. Roxy said Dana was very drunk that night.

When the topic of the passenger door came up, Roxy recalled Adkins telling her and Dana that his passenger door was messed up. She sat closest to that door with Dana between them and said that when she was dropped off, she made sure the door shut. She said Dana wasn't exactly coherent, but she was sitting with her head against the back of the seat.

Roxy said that was the last time she saw her friend before seeing her at the hospital.

A testimony from Tammy Friess reported a very prominent red welt on the back of Dana's neck that was evident during a hospital visitation. Friess is the sister of Toby, who was Dana's boyfriend at the time.

Judith Fritz, Adkins' ex-wife, said during her testimony that her ex-husband always had brass knuckles, a baseball bat, a pool cue and a metal pipe in his car for protection. Fritz married Adkins in 1976 and divorced him 4 years later.

A patrol officer of the Northwood Police Department said he found a piece of a pool cue on Tracy Road that appeared to have blood on it. The cue, found near Tracy Market, was tested by BCI and came up negative for blood and hair.

The defense will begin presenting their case at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

The trial will recess Friday and resume Monday with closing arguments.

Jury deliberations will begin Tuesday morning, but the schedule is subject to change.

