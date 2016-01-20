Construction on Cedar Point's Valravn underway

Cedar Point is adding a new record-breaking coaster to its resume. It's called the Valravn, and when construction is complete it will be the tallest, longest and fastest dive coaster in the world.

"We're gaining momentum as we continue through construction, and we are looking forward to having a complete project and most importantly riding the thing," said Adam Pooch, Valravn project manager.

Cedar Point says construction is coming along nicely and will be done in time for Valravn's grand opening May 7 and 8.

"When it starts to go vertical, that's when it starts to feel real. And people get to really see it and touch it. And it's always exciting to debut a world-class coaster at Cedar Point," said Jason McClure, Cedar Point VP and GM.

The planning started in 2012, they broke ground last fall, and once it's all said and done, this scream machine will stand 223 feet tall, top out at 75 miles per hour and have three inversion spins.

One of those inversion spins stands 165 feet tall, making it the world's second largest inversion. The largest, 170 feet, is just a stone throw away - it's Cedar Point's GateKeeper.

"Our coaster-riders have high expectations for us. So that's why when we do it, it's gotta be the tallest, the longest, the fastest of whatever iterations," McClure said.

And with this being a dive coaster, they say the best part is the initial d rop. Riders will be suspended at a 90-degree angle at the top for four seconds before free-falling straight down. Just one of the many thrills you will get during the three minutes you're on the coaster.

"The best part about this coaster is that dive, we dangle you for a few seconds before that straight down dive, and that's just gonna be such a cool experience for our guests," McClure said.

The coaster has 103 pieces. Each are 6 and a half feet wide and average 17,000 pounds a piece. Once it's complete, Valravn will weigh nearly 3 million pounds.

Tickets and season passes to the world's roller coast are available online.

