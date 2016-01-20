Student who died at Woodward HS was on heart transplant list

The Lucas County Coroners Office says the Woodward High School student who died in class Wednesday afternoon was a candidate for a heart transplant.

Dr. Jeff Hudson says the student had a condition called cardiomyopathy where the heart is enlarged and the mitral valve is damaged.

Dr. Hudson says it’s unlikely the student could have been revived through CPR or even through use of a defibrillator.

He says the actual cause of death is pending toxicology tests.

A Toledo Public Schools spokesperson reports the student, an 18-year-old senior, collapsed at school in her classroom.

An ambulance was called and the student was transported to a nearby hospital, where she later passed away.

A moment of silence was held Thursday during morning announcements. Counselors will be on hand for any students wishing to talk.

TPS said in a statement: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the student’s family."

The identity of the student has not yet been released.

