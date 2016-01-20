Suspect in first Toledo homicide of 2016 located, arrested in At - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Suspect in first Toledo homicide of 2016 located, arrested in Atlanta

U.S. Marshals have located and arrested Kevon Waters, wanted for the New Year's Day murder of Corey Colbert

Marshals received a tip that family outside of Ohio was hiding Waters and developed a source letting them know he had a sister in Atlanta. 

The Marshals then located the sister's apartment, made entry and found Waters hiding in the ceiling. 

