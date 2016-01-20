Heroin and marijuana seized by troopers in Lucas County

Troopers discovered heroin and marijuana in a car that was stopped for a marked lane violation in Lucas County.

The car, a rented Nissan Maxima with Ohio registration, was going eastbound on I-80 when it was pulled over near milepost 57, around 11:45 p.m., Jan. 14.

After troopers pulled the driver over, they smelled marijuana and searched the car.

A small amount of marijuana and a softball sized bag of heroin was found during the search.

Kavin Henry, 25, and Edgar Sail, 39, of Maple Heights, Ohio were charged with first degree felonies of possession and trafficking in heroin.

Both are incarcerated in the Lucas County Justice Center.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.