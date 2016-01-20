Man arrested after pursuit that spanned 3 counties

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

The Findlay Police Department reported a pursuit that spanned over three counties on Tuesday.

It started with an attempted traffic stop in Findlay of a person wanted for violation of parole.

When a Findlay officer tried to stop the vehicle in the 1400 block of Tiffin Avenue, the driver, Ishmael Gonzalez, fled eastbound and continued through country roads in Wood County and east into Sandusky County before the Ohio State High Patrol apprehended the driver in Lindsey, Ohio in the 4500 block of State Route 20.

Gonzalez, 38, and formerly of Findlay is in custody at the Sandusky County Jail. Local charges are pending.

A press release from the City of Findlay states the Findlay Police Department's portion of the pursuit estimated around a half hour over 45.8 miles.

