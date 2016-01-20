Man arrested after pursuit that spanned 3 counties - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man arrested after pursuit that spanned 3 counties

(Source: Paul Kiser - Facebook) (Source: Paul Kiser - Facebook)
FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

The Findlay Police Department reported a pursuit that spanned over three counties on Tuesday.

It started with an attempted traffic  stop in Findlay of a person wanted for violation of parole.

When a Findlay officer tried to stop the vehicle in the 1400 block of Tiffin Avenue, the driver, Ishmael Gonzalez, fled eastbound and continued through country roads in Wood County and east into Sandusky County before the Ohio State High Patrol apprehended the driver in Lindsey, Ohio in the 4500 block of State Route 20.

Gonzalez, 38, and formerly of Findlay is in custody at the Sandusky County Jail. Local charges are pending.

A press release from the City of Findlay states the Findlay Police Department's portion of the pursuit estimated around a half hour over 45.8 miles.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly