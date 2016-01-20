Caught on Camera: Police look for PlayStation thief - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Caught on Camera: Police look for PlayStation thief

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police are asking for your help to identify a man who broke into a house on Bond Street in Toledo.

The suspect got away with a PlayStation IV and was caught on camera.

If you have any information, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly