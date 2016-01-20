Ottawa Hills police chase ends with a crash, arrest

A man was arrested Wednesday morning after leading police on a chase through Ottawa Hills.

Police say the chase started just before 3 a.m. when they attempted to pull the driver over.

Once the driver took off, police followed him until he crashed into a tree on Bancroft.

The driver ran away after the crash, but police eventually caught up and arrested him. He now faces several criminal charges.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.